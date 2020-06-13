85 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Royalton, OH
North Royalton Ohio is home to World Hamburger Champion, Lou Wendland! Maybe don't open any all-you-can-eat buffets if you move here, yea?
With a population of just over 30,000 you might expect the city of North Royalton to be an exciting place to live. It is, but newcomers to the area need to also be aware that with over 10 percent of the city being used as parks, North Royalton has retained its small town charm even while offering the amenities of a larger city. See more
Finding an apartment in North Royalton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.