All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 62 High St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, OH
/
62 High St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:13 AM

62 High St

62 High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

62 High Street, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment available for rent now in Newark, OH. Great location downtown on a quiet cul-de-sac street! A short five minute walk to many fun bars and restaurants and very easy access to the highway. This apartment has many new updates with new appliances but still has charm with nice hardwood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms can easily fit a queen bed along with a full bedroom set. In-unit washer and dryer and easy street parking. Perfect for couples, roommates, or a small family. $650 per month, year-long lease desired, but flexible options are possible. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Cats allowed, small dogs only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 High St have any available units?
62 High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
What amenities does 62 High St have?
Some of 62 High St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 High St currently offering any rent specials?
62 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 High St is pet friendly.
Does 62 High St offer parking?
No, 62 High St does not offer parking.
Does 62 High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 High St have a pool?
No, 62 High St does not have a pool.
Does 62 High St have accessible units?
No, 62 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 62 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 High St have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 High St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S
Newark, OH 43055
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct
Newark, OH 43055
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr
Newark, OH 43055

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Lincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHBlacklick Estates, OHCambridge, OHAshland, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University