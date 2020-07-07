62 High St

Amenities

Bright, spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment available for rent now in Newark, OH. Great location downtown on a quiet cul-de-sac street! A short five minute walk to many fun bars and restaurants and very easy access to the highway. This apartment has many new updates with new appliances but still has charm with nice hardwood floors on the first floor. Both bedrooms can easily fit a queen bed along with a full bedroom set. In-unit washer and dryer and easy street parking. Perfect for couples, roommates, or a small family. $650 per month, year-long lease desired, but flexible options are possible. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Cats allowed, small dogs only