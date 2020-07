The Gramercy New Albany

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area community garden dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access media room online portal package receiving yoga

The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH. Our unique apartments feature 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans with functional finishes throughout the entire living space - such as stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, vessel sinks, in-unit washer & dryer, and plenty more! Our residents come home to a 37 acre beautifully manicured community. The Gramercy perfectly blends sweeping scenery and green spaces with all the shopping, dining and business destinations New Albany has to offer. Our on-site amenities include a heated resort-style pool, car wash and vacuum, community garden, dog park, and wash station, business incubator, fitness center with complimentary classes, and so much more. So come tour and see for yourself - we'd love to meet you!