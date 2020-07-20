All apartments in New Albany
Home
/
New Albany, OH
/
7367 Central College Rd
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

7367 Central College Rd

7367 Central College Road · No Longer Available
Location

7367 Central College Road, New Albany, OH 43054

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Newly Updated 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch - Property Id: 117885

Available July 1st. Do not disturb current occupants. Exquisite 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom ranch with an office and first floor laundry room. This is a beautifully updated one-story home with a golf course view and walking path steps away from your door. Located in highly sought after New Albany School district on 1 acre of land! The home has brand new flooring throughout, freshly painted walls and granite counter tops. The front door opens to an open concept living space with a fireplace and island. The owner's suite includes a large walk-in shower, his and her closets and dual vanities. There is also an additional 10x20 finished living space located in the basement that could be used for a rec room, playroom, etc. The home is on public water but there is a well on the premises for irrigation! Also may be available to purchase with seller financing available or rent to own. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, a separate pet deposit/rent will apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117885
Property Id 117885

(RLNE4865718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7367 Central College Rd have any available units?
7367 Central College Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Albany, OH.
What amenities does 7367 Central College Rd have?
Some of 7367 Central College Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7367 Central College Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7367 Central College Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7367 Central College Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7367 Central College Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7367 Central College Rd offer parking?
No, 7367 Central College Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7367 Central College Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7367 Central College Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7367 Central College Rd have a pool?
No, 7367 Central College Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7367 Central College Rd have accessible units?
No, 7367 Central College Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7367 Central College Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7367 Central College Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7367 Central College Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7367 Central College Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
