7367 Central College Rd

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Newly Updated 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch



Available July 1st. Do not disturb current occupants. Exquisite 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom ranch with an office and first floor laundry room. This is a beautifully updated one-story home with a golf course view and walking path steps away from your door. Located in highly sought after New Albany School district on 1 acre of land! The home has brand new flooring throughout, freshly painted walls and granite counter tops. The front door opens to an open concept living space with a fireplace and island. The owner's suite includes a large walk-in shower, his and her closets and dual vanities. There is also an additional 10x20 finished living space located in the basement that could be used for a rec room, playroom, etc. The home is on public water but there is a well on the premises for irrigation! Also may be available to purchase with seller financing available or rent to own. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, a separate pet deposit/rent will apply

