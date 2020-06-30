All apartments in New Albany
Find more places like 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Albany, OH
/
6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft

6810 New Albany - Condit Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Albany
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6810 New Albany - Condit Road, New Albany, OH 43054

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious New Albany Loft Apartment - Property Id: 224560

Private and affordable
In the heart of New Albany. minutes from Market Square and all that New Albany has to offer!

Huge rooms, beautiful views
Backdoor sheltered parking
Personal outdoor space in parklike back yard
New kitchen comes equipped with new laundry center.
Easily adapted space for roommate or guest room.

Master bedroom/ office has over 350 sq ft of space that can be set up for what works for you! Huge 20 18 living area is open to any possibilities. Large bathroom has windows that open to the trees. All windows frame beautiful views. There is even a skylight that opens to the breeze. Sound like someplace that you would like to live?

Flexible lease - low utilities- Landlord maintains landscaping.
Property will be available early spring. Still renovating! More photos coming with full floor plan.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224560
Property Id 224560

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5558754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft have any available units?
6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Albany, OH.
What amenities does 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft have?
Some of 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft currently offering any rent specials?
6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft pet-friendly?
No, 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Albany.
Does 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft offer parking?
Yes, 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft offers parking.
Does 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft have a pool?
No, 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft does not have a pool.
Does 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft have accessible units?
No, 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft have units with air conditioning?
No, 6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E
New Albany, OH 43054
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W
New Albany, OH 43230
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd
New Albany, OH 43054
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd
New Albany, OH 43054
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr
New Albany, OH 43054

Similar Pages

New Albany 1 BedroomsNew Albany 2 Bedrooms
New Albany Apartments with BalconyNew Albany Apartments with Parking
New Albany Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University