6810 New Albany Condit Rd. Loft

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Private and affordable

In the heart of New Albany. minutes from Market Square and all that New Albany has to offer!



Huge rooms, beautiful views

Backdoor sheltered parking

Personal outdoor space in parklike back yard

New kitchen comes equipped with new laundry center.

Easily adapted space for roommate or guest room.



Master bedroom/ office has over 350 sq ft of space that can be set up for what works for you! Huge 20 18 living area is open to any possibilities. Large bathroom has windows that open to the trees. All windows frame beautiful views. There is even a skylight that opens to the breeze. Sound like someplace that you would like to live?



Flexible lease - low utilities- Landlord maintains landscaping.

Property will be available early spring. Still renovating! More photos coming with full floor plan.

No Pets Allowed



