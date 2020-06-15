Amenities

812 Fifth Avenue, Available 11/01/19 812 Fifth Ave 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, updated bathrooms, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The open eat in remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home boasts separate family room and a partial basement. Outside you will find a patio with deck, storage shed, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**DEPOSIT PENDING**



