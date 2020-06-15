All apartments in Middletown
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:17 AM

812 Fifth Avenue,

812 5th Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

812 5th Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044
South Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 812 Fifth Avenue, · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
812 Fifth Avenue, Available 11/01/19 812 Fifth Ave 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, updated bathrooms, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The open eat in remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home boasts separate family room and a partial basement. Outside you will find a patio with deck, storage shed, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**DEPOSIT PENDING**

(RLNE3552721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Fifth Avenue, have any available units?
812 Fifth Avenue, has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Fifth Avenue, have?
Some of 812 Fifth Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Fifth Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
812 Fifth Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Fifth Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Fifth Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 812 Fifth Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 812 Fifth Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 812 Fifth Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Fifth Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Fifth Avenue, have a pool?
No, 812 Fifth Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 812 Fifth Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 812 Fifth Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Fifth Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Fifth Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
