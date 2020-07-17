Amenities

1905 Dix Road Available 07/24/20 1905 Dix 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE3943294)