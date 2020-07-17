All apartments in Middletown
1905 Dix Road.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1905 Dix Road

1905 Dix Road · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1905 Dix Road, Middletown, OH 45042
Springhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1905 Dix Road · Avail. Jul 24

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1905 Dix Road Available 07/24/20 1905 Dix 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE3943294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1905 Dix Road have any available units?
1905 Dix Road has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Dix Road have?
Some of 1905 Dix Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Dix Road currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Dix Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Dix Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Dix Road is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Dix Road offer parking?
No, 1905 Dix Road does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Dix Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Dix Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Dix Road have a pool?
No, 1905 Dix Road does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Dix Road have accessible units?
No, 1905 Dix Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Dix Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Dix Road has units with dishwashers.

