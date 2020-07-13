All apartments in Miamisburg
Miamisburg, OH
Hunters Chase
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Hunters Chase

2550 Steeplechase Dr · (937) 756-0477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1A10-1

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

1C10-1

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

1A10-2

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

2A10-1

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

2A10-2

$1,299

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

2A20-1

$999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunters Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
yoga
If you're looking for luxury apartments in Miamisburg, look no further than Hunters Chase Apartments! Located directly across from LexisNexis, Hunters Chase offers the best of both worlds. First, quick and immediate access to the areas major employers, I-675 and I-75, and the hottest retail, dining, and entertainment venues in the Miamisburg area like Austin Landing! Second, these Miamisburg apartments are situated on over 20 beautifully landscaped acres and feature two fully-stocked lakes; a peaceful oasis to come home to after a long day. Finally, you can choose from our upgraded one and two bedroom layouts featuring spacious floor plans and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garages available, carports available, parking throughout property.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunters Chase have any available units?
Hunters Chase offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $899 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $999. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Miamisburg, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miamisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunters Chase have?
Some of Hunters Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunters Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Hunters Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunters Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunters Chase is pet friendly.
Does Hunters Chase offer parking?
Yes, Hunters Chase offers parking.
Does Hunters Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunters Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunters Chase have a pool?
Yes, Hunters Chase has a pool.
Does Hunters Chase have accessible units?
Yes, Hunters Chase has accessible units.
Does Hunters Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunters Chase has units with dishwashers.
