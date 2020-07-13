Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court accessible garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal yoga

If you're looking for luxury apartments in Miamisburg, look no further than Hunters Chase Apartments! Located directly across from LexisNexis, Hunters Chase offers the best of both worlds. First, quick and immediate access to the areas major employers, I-675 and I-75, and the hottest retail, dining, and entertainment venues in the Miamisburg area like Austin Landing! Second, these Miamisburg apartments are situated on over 20 beautifully landscaped acres and feature two fully-stocked lakes; a peaceful oasis to come home to after a long day. Finally, you can choose from our upgraded one and two bedroom layouts featuring spacious floor plans and stainless steel appliances.