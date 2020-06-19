All apartments in Mariemont
Find more places like 3871 Beech Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mariemont, OH
/
3871 Beech Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

3871 Beech Street

3871 Beech Street · (513) 702-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3871 Beech Street, Mariemont, OH 45227
Mariemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1545 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Historic Townhome with Updated Features! - Property Id: 31687

Beautifully updated historic townhome. Living room and large eat-in-kitchen on first floor. All finished hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, storm windows/doors. Light gray (or bungalow beige) walls with glossy white crown molding. Kitchen updated with white/gray granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry, with wallpapered accent wall. Stairs carpeted to 2nd level. Lower level is usable space for office, hobbies, exercise equipment, walk-in closet for clothes, washer/dryer. 2nd level-Large master bedroom with 2 closets plus space for king size bed. 2nd bedroom overlooks back gardens. Bathroom updated with glass walk-in shower/no tub, tiled floor, and wallpaper. Mini-blinds included. Small patio and fenced in yard. Includes garage with remote. Up to 2 inside female cats ok, 1 small quiet hypoallergenic dog considered. Call or text Karen to view. Please do not email. 513-702-4543.
Owner maintains the landscaping. Room for own personal garden in back area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31687
Property Id 31687

(RLNE5836141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3871 Beech Street have any available units?
3871 Beech Street has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3871 Beech Street have?
Some of 3871 Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3871 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
3871 Beech Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3871 Beech Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3871 Beech Street is pet friendly.
Does 3871 Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 3871 Beech Street does offer parking.
Does 3871 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3871 Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3871 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 3871 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 3871 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 3871 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3871 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3871 Beech Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3871 Beech Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3871 Beech Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3871 Beech Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHDry Run, OHNorwood, OHKenwood, OHFort Thomas, KYForestville, OHDayton, KY
Bellevue, KYSouthgate, KYCold Spring, KYWilder, KYSharonville, OHWoodlawn, OHFort Wright, KYForest Park, OHErlanger, KYBeckett Ridge, OHNorthbrook, OHFour Bridges, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity