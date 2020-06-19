3871 Beech Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Historic Townhome with Updated Features! - Property Id: 31687



Beautifully updated historic townhome. Living room and large eat-in-kitchen on first floor. All finished hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, storm windows/doors. Light gray (or bungalow beige) walls with glossy white crown molding. Kitchen updated with white/gray granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry, with wallpapered accent wall. Stairs carpeted to 2nd level. Lower level is usable space for office, hobbies, exercise equipment, walk-in closet for clothes, washer/dryer. 2nd level-Large master bedroom with 2 closets plus space for king size bed. 2nd bedroom overlooks back gardens. Bathroom updated with glass walk-in shower/no tub, tiled floor, and wallpaper. Mini-blinds included. Small patio and fenced in yard. Includes garage with remote. Up to 2 inside female cats ok, 1 small quiet hypoallergenic dog considered. Call or text Karen to view. Please do not email. 513-702-4543.

Owner maintains the landscaping. Room for own personal garden in back area.

