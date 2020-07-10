/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
67 Apartments for rent in Lyndhurst, OH with washer-dryer
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1259 Churchill Rd
1259 Churchill Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1386 sqft
Three bedroom/two full bath home in a great neighborhood located near many amenities. Wonderful loft and/or master on the second floor with carpet throughout and surrounding wood walls.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5143 Edenhurst
5143 Edenhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is a must see! It has been freshly painted and updated throughout the house to give you the warm feeling of home.
Results within 1 mile of Lyndhurst
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,310
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
26101 Village Ln
26101 Village Lane, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Neat and tidy first floor unit with easy access to back, front & garage parking! Neutral decor with corner fireplace and walk out terrace. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & in-suite laundry! Available July 15.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
1743 Beaconwood Ave
1743 Beaconwood Avenue, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
Great rental opportunity! This beautifully updated home is on a low traffic street and has an awesome backyard with a lighted, cascading deck. Slate tile kitchen and master bathroom, stainless appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
2444 Laurelhurst Rd
2444 Laurelhurst Road, University Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Oppurtunity to rent a great rental property in a University Heights. Home has a great yard, a family room, 4 bedrooms upstairs and a guest suite in the basement with a full bathroom.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
23106 Greenlawn Ave
23106 Greenlawn Avenue, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23106 Greenlawn Ave in Beachwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2527 Green Rd
2527 South Green Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Location, location, location. Beautiful updated Ranch home in prime Beachwood area. This home features gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 full updated baths (including en-suite in Master).
Results within 5 miles of Lyndhurst
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Euclid
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2734 Noble Rd.
2734 Noble Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
The Promenade Apartments - Property Id: 249332 Beautiful community with spacious one and two bedroom apartments minutes from recreation, dining and parks. Renovated apartments available! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Absolutely lives like a single family home. Beautifully Updated.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
4104 Lambert Rd
4104 Lambert Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1494 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful brick Cape Cod filled with charm and updates a short walk to South Euclid's Bexley Park! Kitchen comes complete with appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
18426 Winslow Rd
18426 Winslow Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious and well cared for 1st floor unit! Complete with all appliances and central A/C. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This unit has a warm and inviting feel and renovated kitchen with room for breakfast table.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3160 Essex Rd
3160 Essex Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
Don't delay... a rental like this one doesn't come around often. This is a very spacious three bedroom colonial in a great neighborhood near Lee Road shopping district.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Euclid
1255 E 279th St
1255 East 279th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1& half bath - Property Id: 298360 large spacious 2 bedroom, 1&half bath condo with new carpet, all new hardware, 2 car park and washer and dryer in unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
55 Farwood Dr
55 Farwood Drive, Moreland Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 High-End 4br Home on 2.3 acres - Property Id: 133984 *Possibility for rent or purchase* High-end FULLY renovated 4br/4bath home on 2.
