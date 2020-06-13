Apartment List
63 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Loveland, OH

Finding an apartment in Loveland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...





Landen
21 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.





16 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.





$
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.




Loveland
1 Unit Available
800 Kenmar Drive
800 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1269 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.




Loveland
1 Unit Available
825 Kenmar Drive
825 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1752 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Loveland




Landen
1 Unit Available
2927 Columbia Trail
2927 Columbia Trl, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2333 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Loveland





Sixteen Mile Stand
10 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.





14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.





Mulberry
6 Units Available
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.





Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,109
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.





35 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.





14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.





Landen
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.





15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,217
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.





$
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,229
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.





$
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.





$
Mulberry
Contact for Availability
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.





3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY




1 Unit Available
1249 Feather Trail
1249 Feather Trl, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1881 sqft
Located in the exclusive Miami Bluffs community, minutes from the Little Miami River, restaurants, parks, schools,& entertainment. Features incl; Fresh paint, open concept eat-in kitchen with walk-out to deck for outside entertaining.




1 Unit Available
469 Indian Lake Drive
469 Indian Lake Drive, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1706 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.




1 Unit Available
11966 Stillwind Drive
11966 Stillwind Drive, Highpoint, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1614 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.




1 Unit Available
6747 Waverly Park
6747 Waverly Park, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.




Kenwood
1 Unit Available
9076 Shadetree Drive
9076 Shadetree Drive, Kenwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1232 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1.




Milford
1 Unit Available
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH. This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.
City Guide for Loveland, OH

There's a lot to love in Loveland! Okay, so it may not be the fancy summer playground of Ohio's rich and famous anymore like it once was, but Loveland is still a charming little place to call home. Loveland was known as the "Little Switzerland of the Miami Valley" in the first years after it was founded in the early 1800s.

According to the 2010 U.S. Census, Loveland is home to 12,081 people. Yet this small town manages to straddle the borders of three counties: Hamilton, Clermont and Warren. It's a mostly residential city, sometimes called a "bedroom community," (but hey, it has kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms too!) It also has plenty of restaurants and shopping. Loveland is a part of the greater Cincinnati area, with the northern edge of the metropolis about 15 miles to the southwest. Downtown Cincy is a 23-mile drive away, or about 30 minutes down I-71. Walking will take you about six and half hours. We're not sure how long it will take to paddle a canoe, but please let us know. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Loveland, OH

Finding an apartment in Loveland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

