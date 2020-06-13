63 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Loveland, OH
There's a lot to love in Loveland! Okay, so it may not be the fancy summer playground of Ohio's rich and famous anymore like it once was, but Loveland is still a charming little place to call home. Loveland was known as the "Little Switzerland of the Miami Valley" in the first years after it was founded in the early 1800s.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census, Loveland is home to 12,081 people. Yet this small town manages to straddle the borders of three counties: Hamilton, Clermont and Warren. It's a mostly residential city, sometimes called a "bedroom community," (but hey, it has kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms too!) It also has plenty of restaurants and shopping. Loveland is a part of the greater Cincinnati area, with the northern edge of the metropolis about 15 miles to the southwest. Downtown Cincy is a 23-mile drive away, or about 30 minutes down I-71. Walking will take you about six and half hours. We're not sure how long it will take to paddle a canoe, but please let us know. See more
Finding an apartment in Loveland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.