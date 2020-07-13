Apartment List
OH
louisville
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Louisville, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Louisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Brooksedge
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Louisville

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
5 Units Available
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1944 Rowland Ave NE
1944 Rowland Avenue Northeast, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$620
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1944 Rowland Ave NE, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 6,984 sqft multi-family built in 1954. Property is located in Ridgewood, Canton and was listed for rent for $475/month on Jan 23, 2020. (RLNE5210231)
Results within 10 miles of Louisville
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
103 East State St
103 East State Street, Alliance, OH
Studio
$1,836
2448 sqft
Fantastic business location! Just past the intersection of State St and Union Ave, at State St and Cherry Ave. Classically handsome, brick, stand alone building with corner exposure.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Lehman
1027 17th St NW
1027 17th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
1027 17th St NW, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 7,416 sqft multi-family built in 1939. This property is pet friendly. (RLNE5210244)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vassar Park
1725 Woodland Ave NW
1725 Woodland Avenue Northwest, Canton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Spacious DUPLEX 4 bed, 2 full bath - Property Id: 90077 Spacious 2,000 square foot duplex 2nd and 3rd floor available for rent in Canton's historic Vassar Park neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4105 Dressler Rd Northwest
4105 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1932 sqft
Beautiful home with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like you're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1266 Smith Kramer St NE
1266 Smith Kramer Street Northeast, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Hartville large town home 2 bed room1 1/2 bath , kitchen with dishwasher, cooking rang and fridge, basement, dryer and washer hookup, garage, air, water and Swear is paid, big yard, sunny windows, spacious, private, $ 825.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
287 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 12
287 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1783 Beechwood Ave NE, Apt 6
1783 Beechwood Avenue Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.

1 of 11

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1224 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex which features living room. Dining room with built ins. Kitchen has stove and Fridge., covered carport and full basement with washer and dryer hook up.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
3147 Pleasant St. NW
3147 Pleasant Street NW, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Pleasant St. North Canton - Property Id: 253257 This property has been recently remodeled and includes new paint throughout, brand new carpet, new flooring, cabinets and bathroom updates. Includes a one car detached garage and spacious backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Summit
808 Cody Court Northwest
808 Cody Court Northwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1320 sqft
Freshly painted throughout with hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large unfinished basement with a 2 car detached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Louisville, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Louisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

