Last updated July 24 2020 at 11:33 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Warren, OH with garages

Warren apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated July 25 at 03:33 AM
1 Unit Available
1364 Adelaide Ave Southeast
1364 Adelaide Avenue Southeast, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
Less than 2 miles from Warren's Courthouse Square. This 2 bedroom 1 bath all brick cape cod has the original hardwood floor throughout the living room and hallway. 2 Large bay windows bring in great natural light with an East facing home.

Last updated July 25 at 03:33 AM
1 Unit Available
2031 Willard Ave Southeast
2031 Willard Avenue Southeast, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
This 3/1 home has a lot of charm and character. It will make for a great home for a family looking to live in the Warren area. It features 3 large bedrooms with the potential to make a 4th. This home will not last long so act quickly.
Results within 5 miles of Warren

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
912 Ohio
912 Ohio Ave, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
912 Ohio Available 08/01/20 912 Ohio Ave. - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a two car detached garage in McDonald, Ohio. The house has been updated throughout with new flooring and an updated bathroom.

Last updated July 25 at 05:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2237 Cadwallader-Sonk Road - 1
2237 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
984 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex for rent. Quiet and secluded country setting with small back patio. 1 car attached garage entering into laundry room and pantry with washer and dryer.

Last updated July 25 at 05:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Results within 10 miles of Warren

Last updated July 25 at 03:33 AM
1 Unit Available
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.

Last updated July 25 at 03:33 AM
1 Unit Available
Steelton
1647 Wellington Ave
1647 Wellington Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$775
1415 sqft
Large home in nice condition. New Carpet in bedrooms and Newer carpet throughout. 1st. month rent, last month rent, plus security deposit. Includes stove and fridge.

Last updated July 25 at 03:33 AM
1 Unit Available
1703 Westhampton Dr
1703 Westhampton Drive, Austintown, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
1140 sqft
Close to it all but nestled amongst the trees, this ultra cool 1 bedroom + loft (potential 2nd bed) open floor plan concept with soaring vaulted ceilings in great room, open to eat in kitchen with all appliances, first floor large bedroom on main

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Belle Vista
2622 Burbank Ave
2622 Burbank Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
916 sqft
2622 Burbank Ave Available 08/01/20 2622 Burbank Ave - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located on the west side of Youngstown, very close to Austintown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Warren, OH

Warren apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

