Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:22 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Austintown, OH with garage

Austintown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5026 Winthrop Dr
5026 Winthrop Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Freshly updated throughout is this 2 bedroom - 1 full bath - ranch unit on first floor (zero steps) Quiet location near dead end street - in house laundry - All kitchen appliances included - covered rear porch - on site secure garage 1 car garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trophy Estates
1 Unit Available
4686 Driftwood Lane
4686 Driftwood Lane, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
4686 Driftwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home with many updates has ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace, hard wood floors, new carpet, finished basement, central air, rear patio, attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1904 Paisley
1904 Paisley Street, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2454 sqft
1904 Paisley Available 07/01/20 1904 Paisley - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Bi-Level home with a welcoming front porch. This spacious home is located in Austintown with the convenience of shopping and restaurants nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4473 Aspen
4473 Aspen Drive, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
4473 Aspen Dr. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-styled home in Austintown, Ohio. The home is freshly painted, includes all new kitchen appliances, refinished hardwood floors and an attached 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Austintown

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
469 N. Glenellen Ave
469 North Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
892 sqft
469 N. Glenellen Ave - This is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ranch style home located at 469 N. Glenellen Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has many updates, full basement, fenced in back yard, and detached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Austintown

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Erie
1 Unit Available
52 East Evergreen Ave
52 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$540
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the downstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cottage Grove
1 Unit Available
151 East Auburndale Ave
151 East Auburndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
This beautiful single family home has recently been renovated with many new and like-new features. You'd have to see it to believe it! More information will be available soon.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport
1 Unit Available
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$550
This is an upstairs unit, has a balcony with two extra closets, newer Berber carpeting. A beautiful fire place, very large rooms. Very well maintained building with a 2-car garage that is to be shared with downstairs tenant. Nice back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Pleasant Grove
1 Unit Available
4331 Southern Blvd
4331 Southern Boulevard, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
Darling 1 bedroom apartment in Boardman, water included in rent. Tenant pays only gas and electric!!! 1 car garage. Kitchen is equipped with oven and refrigerator. Laundry hook up in unit.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Newport
1 Unit Available
435 West Judson Ave
435 West Judson Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This Unit is the downstairs unit of a Brick Duplex. The Lower unit is vacant, the upstairs is rented with a very long-term tenant. Lower unit is recently remodeled. It features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and a Bath.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Erie
1 Unit Available
54 East Evergreen Ave
54 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the upstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 Logan
1001 Logan Avenue, McDonald, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
1001 Logan - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonald, Oh. There is a large master bedroom, and two smaller rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Lincoln
820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Schenley
1 Unit Available
143 S Portland Ave
143 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
1490 sqft
Youngstowns West Side next to Mill Creek Park! - Property Id: 239982 CLEAN 3 bed 1.5 bath house near Mill Creek Park on Youngstowns West Side. Detached 2 car garage, full basement...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
529 E. Prospect St.
529 East Prospect Street Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1335 sqft
529 E. Prospect St. Available 06/30/20 529 E. Prospect St. - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home located at 529 E. Prospect St. in Girard, Ohio. The home comes with all kitchen utilities including the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 E. Howard St.
207 East Howard Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
207 E Howard - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The master bathroom has a beautiful double sink vanity and a large bathroom layout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
493 Aurora Drive
493 Aurora Drive, Churchill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
493 Aurora Drive Available 07/01/20 493 Aurora Drive - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home in Liberty, Ohio. Home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, fresh paint and other upgrades through out.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 Churchill Rd.
422 Churchill Hubbard Road, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
422 Churchill Rd. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The home has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and the original floors refinished.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
53 Russell Avenue
53 Russell Avenue, Niles, OH
4 Bedrooms
$950
1567 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Enjoy the sunroom off the formal dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunlit breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Results within 10 miles of Austintown

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8433 South Ave
8433 South Avenue, Mahoning County, OH
Studio
$3,250
4028 sqft
Remarkable office / warehouse space with amazing location on South Avenue between Western Reserve & State Route 224 (closer to McClurg) with access to both I-680 and Ohio/Pa turnpike. Updated office space with new paint, carpet and more...

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lansingville
1 Unit Available
917 East Philadelphia Ave
917 East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom, 1 bath Cape Cod, full basement, 1 car garage. First month, last month, and security deposit due upon signing lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Austintown, OH

Austintown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

