apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:40 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Lincoln Village, OH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Village
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
Contact for Availability
Cherry Creek
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
Wexford-Thornapple
5481 Cedar Springs
5481 Cedar Spings, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
792 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. This 1st Floor Unit Offers A Spacious Living room, Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer, Dryer All Electric Unit, Gated Community With A Pool.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Village
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,129
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
975 sqft
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
996 sqft
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Mill Run
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Last updated July 10 at 11:39pm
17 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$985
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. We are a short distance from downtown in the community of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 11:39pm
12 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Scioto Trace
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Sweetwater
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
8 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marble Cliff Commons in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3542 Patcon Way
3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473 This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2565 Charing Road
2565 Charing Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Located across from The Scioto Country Club just off of Riverside Drive is a tucked away neighborhood surrounded by matured trees! Such an amazing and peaceful setting for this 3 bed, 2 full bath condo! Accented with nice upgrades and real
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln Village
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,080
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Tuttle West
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Worthingview
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
