2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincoln Village, OH
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Village
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$876
1409 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wexford-Thornapple
1 Unit Available
Waterford Pointe
5750 Feder Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$769
850 sqft
Waterford Pointe - Property Id: 291962 Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-5pm 5750 Feder Road Columbus Ohio 43026 Tel.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Village
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
8 Units Available
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
$
Holt-Alkire
6 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1272 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 05:15am
$
Riverbend
20 Units Available
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Valleyview Heights
1 Unit Available
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Welcome home to Pine Crossing Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. We proudly offer a resort-style pool with covered sundeck.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Holt-Alkire
12 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Hilliard Green
6 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1120 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Sweetwater
4 Units Available
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mill Run
6 Units Available
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Golfview Woods
89 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Mill Run
1 Unit Available
3449 Barcroft Park
3449 Barcroft Park, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1205 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Holly Hill
1 Unit Available
3739 Briggs Road
3739 Briggs Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located On The West Side Of Columbus. This Spacious 2 Bedroom Has Hardwood Floors Throughout, Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook Ups.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
2641 Red Rock Boulevard
2641 Red Rock Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Updated 1st floor apartment. No steps. Has large living room, new kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and has nice plank flooring and fresh paint. Southwest Schools.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
South Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2297 Forest Creek Drive South
2297 Forest Creek Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2brth351
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Holly Hill
1 Unit Available
851 Kingsford Road - A
851 Kingsford Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available for rent! Come join the 4 unit building to be a part of a small community where you can get to know your neighbors. Freshly painted walls and updated appliances adorn your living space.
