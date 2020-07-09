All apartments in Lincoln Village
197 Oxley Road
197 Oxley Road

Location

197 Oxley Road, Lincoln Village, OH 43228

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently Updated Single Family home featuring. covered deck, detached garage, and basement.

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

$250 Pet Deposit, $25 Monthly Pet Rent. (May vary depending on size, and number of pets)

To Schedule a Showing, Fill Out An Application, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

*$30 non refundable application fee.

We do not advertise on Craigslist, if you see this property listed on Craigslist please contact us at 877-614-RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Oxley Road have any available units?
197 Oxley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln Village, OH.
What amenities does 197 Oxley Road have?
Some of 197 Oxley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Oxley Road currently offering any rent specials?
197 Oxley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Oxley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Oxley Road is pet friendly.
Does 197 Oxley Road offer parking?
Yes, 197 Oxley Road offers parking.
Does 197 Oxley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Oxley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Oxley Road have a pool?
No, 197 Oxley Road does not have a pool.
Does 197 Oxley Road have accessible units?
No, 197 Oxley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Oxley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Oxley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Oxley Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 197 Oxley Road has units with air conditioning.

