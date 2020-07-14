Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities parking internet access pool on-site laundry package receiving playground

Deerfield Crossing apartments offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. These stylish apartments are surrounded by six acres of beautiful rolling hills, which can be enjoyed from the privacy of your very own private balcony or patio. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. Our homes are tailored to suit many different lifestyles, accommodating roommates and families. They are extremely comfortable, featuring vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens complete with a dishwasher and a window to the living room, and more than enough closet space.







The community is in a quiet part of the historic City of Lebanon, close to an abundance of excellent restaurants and shops, many of which are independently owned. Plus, Colony Square Shopping Center and Cinema are less than 2 miles away. Interstate 71 also happens to be just minutes away, making the commute into Cincinnati a breeze. Residents that work in Dayton will also be able to easily commute to work by driving along Interstate 75. Considering the amount of schools in the area, Deerfield Crossing is a great choice for families that want a quiet lifestyle, but still want to be able to commute to the city for work. Having so many parks in the neighborhood is also a big plus, like the Tecumseh Trails Park, Harmon Park, and the Ida Juris Bennett Dog Park.