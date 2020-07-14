All apartments in Lebanon
1111 Deerfield Rd · (513) 486-0017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 Deerfield Rd, Lebanon, OH 45036

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerfield Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pool
on-site laundry
package receiving
playground
Deerfield Crossing apartments offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. These stylish apartments are surrounded by six acres of beautiful rolling hills, which can be enjoyed from the privacy of your very own private balcony or patio. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. Our homes are tailored to suit many different lifestyles, accommodating roommates and families. They are extremely comfortable, featuring vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens complete with a dishwasher and a window to the living room, and more than enough closet space.



The community is in a quiet part of the historic City of Lebanon, close to an abundance of excellent restaurants and shops, many of which are independently owned. Plus, Colony Square Shopping Center and Cinema are less than 2 miles away. Interstate 71 also happens to be just minutes away, making the commute into Cincinnati a breeze. Residents that work in Dayton will also be able to easily commute to work by driving along Interstate 75. Considering the amount of schools in the area, Deerfield Crossing is a great choice for families that want a quiet lifestyle, but still want to be able to commute to the city for work. Having so many parks in the neighborhood is also a big plus, like the Tecumseh Trails Park, Harmon Park, and the Ida Juris Bennett Dog Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Range based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided, covered parking -$55.
Storage Details: Storage available by unit- $35

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Deerfield Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Deerfield Crossing Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lebanon, OH.
What amenities does Deerfield Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Deerfield Crossing Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerfield Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Deerfield Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerfield Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Deerfield Crossing Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lebanon.
Does Deerfield Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Deerfield Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Deerfield Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerfield Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Deerfield Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Deerfield Crossing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Deerfield Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Deerfield Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Deerfield Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.

