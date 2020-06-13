44 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lebanon, OH
The oldest inn in Ohio, The Golden Lamb Inn, began lodging folks in Lebanon in 1803. It isn't the most famous aspect of the city, but it certainly is the most enduring. For anyone visiting here, there is no more fitting place to stay.
The moon and Lebanon have a relationship unlike any other town. Neil Armstrong made his home at a farm here following his return on Apollo 11. Woody Harrelson grew up here. Even Charles Cretors, creator of the world's first popcorn machine, hailed from this southwestern Ohio town. For a city of 20,033 within the metropolitan range of Cincinnati, that claim to fame is undoubtedly impressive. When you walk down Broadway Street and look up into the night sky, notice the moon; it shines extra bright on Lebanon. See more
Finding an apartment in Lebanon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.