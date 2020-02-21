114 Kent Court Southwest

Amenities

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Huge 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home that has plenty of room to grow. The main floor is open-concept with a spacious living area, dining room, and kitchen generous in counter & storage space. Off the entertaining areas are the full bath, bedroom, den, and laundry with tons of storage space. The basement is perfect for an entertainment room and workshops; there is an entertainment center built into the wall of one of the finished rooms, as well as three rooms for storage/working. Going back to the main floor, a set of stairs will take you up to two large bedrooms and a full bath. Lots of wood detailing throughout the home! The fully fenced yard is perfect for dogs/children to run and play.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

