Lancaster, OH
114 Kent Court Southwest
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:30 PM

114 Kent Court Southwest, Lancaster, OH 43130

pet friendly
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
Huge 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home that has plenty of room to grow. The main floor is open-concept with a spacious living area, dining room, and kitchen generous in counter & storage space. Off the entertaining areas are the full bath, bedroom, den, and laundry with tons of storage space. The basement is perfect for an entertainment room and workshops; there is an entertainment center built into the wall of one of the finished rooms, as well as three rooms for storage/working. Going back to the main floor, a set of stairs will take you up to two large bedrooms and a full bath. Lots of wood detailing throughout the home! The fully fenced yard is perfect for dogs/children to run and play.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 114 Kent Court Southwest have any available units?
114 Kent Court Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, OH.
Is 114 Kent Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
114 Kent Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Kent Court Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Kent Court Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 114 Kent Court Southwest offer parking?
No, 114 Kent Court Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 114 Kent Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Kent Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Kent Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 114 Kent Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 114 Kent Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 114 Kent Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Kent Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Kent Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Kent Court Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Kent Court Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
