Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM

8791 Hubbard Drive South

8791 Hubbard Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

8791 Hubbard Drive South, Lake Darby, OH 43119

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this beautifully updated 3-bedroom home in Hilliard Schools. This desirable floor plan has large living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor. The upstairs has three bedrooms with updated full bathroom. The lower level has a finished great room, half bath and laundry space. The large fenced in backyard has a large deck for outdoor entertaining. Call and schedule your tour today!
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this beautifully updated 3-bedroom home in Hilliard Schools. This desirable floor plan has large living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor. The upstairs has three bedrooms with updated full bathroom. The lower level has a finished great room, half bath and laundry space. The large fenced in backyard has a large deck for outdoor entertaining. Call and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8791 Hubbard Drive South have any available units?
8791 Hubbard Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Darby, OH.
What amenities does 8791 Hubbard Drive South have?
Some of 8791 Hubbard Drive South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8791 Hubbard Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
8791 Hubbard Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8791 Hubbard Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8791 Hubbard Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 8791 Hubbard Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 8791 Hubbard Drive South offers parking.
Does 8791 Hubbard Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8791 Hubbard Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8791 Hubbard Drive South have a pool?
No, 8791 Hubbard Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 8791 Hubbard Drive South have accessible units?
No, 8791 Hubbard Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 8791 Hubbard Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8791 Hubbard Drive South has units with dishwashers.
Does 8791 Hubbard Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 8791 Hubbard Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.

