8791 Hubbard Drive South

Amenities
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this beautifully updated 3-bedroom home in Hilliard Schools. This desirable floor plan has large living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor. The upstairs has three bedrooms with updated full bathroom. The lower level has a finished great room, half bath and laundry space. The large fenced in backyard has a large deck for outdoor entertaining. Call and schedule your tour today!
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this beautifully updated 3-bedroom home in Hilliard Schools. This desirable floor plan has large living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor. The upstairs has three bedrooms with updated full bathroom. The lower level has a finished great room, half bath and laundry space. The large fenced in backyard has a large deck for outdoor entertaining. Call and schedule your tour today!