Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious with vaulted ceilings, Very open floor plan! Large bright kitchen with island, tons of cabinet and counter top space. Beautiful private back yard, custom deck with brick fireplace! Finished basement adds the perfect living room, or office. Enjoy the quiet cul de sac. Call our office today 614-505-5808!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.