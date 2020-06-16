All apartments in Kenwood
Find more places like 9076 Shadetree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenwood, OH
/
9076 Shadetree Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:41 PM

9076 Shadetree Drive

9076 Shadetree Drive · (513) 275-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kenwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9076 Shadetree Drive, Kenwood, OH 45242
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located in a family-friendly, quiet neighborhood in Sycamore School District. It has been completely renovated from top to bottom with fresh paint, refinished hardwoods and new flooring throughout. Updated, fresh and clean bathrooms. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 1/2 bathroom is located in the master bedroom. Walk-out to the fenced-in backyard. Plenty of parking in a 2-car attached garage and a long driveway. This home is incredibly close to downtown Montgomery, parks and schools, and has great freeway access. Moeller High High school located at the entrance of the neighborhood.

Additional Information
-Fireplace inoperable
-Pet-Friendly
-Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/9076ShadetreeViewing2019

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9076 Shadetree Drive have any available units?
9076 Shadetree Drive has a unit available for $1,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9076 Shadetree Drive have?
Some of 9076 Shadetree Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9076 Shadetree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9076 Shadetree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9076 Shadetree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9076 Shadetree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9076 Shadetree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9076 Shadetree Drive does offer parking.
Does 9076 Shadetree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9076 Shadetree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9076 Shadetree Drive have a pool?
No, 9076 Shadetree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9076 Shadetree Drive have accessible units?
No, 9076 Shadetree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9076 Shadetree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9076 Shadetree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9076 Shadetree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9076 Shadetree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9076 Shadetree Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd
Kenwood, OH 45236

Similar Pages

Kenwood 1 BedroomsKenwood 2 Bedrooms
Kenwood 3 BedroomsKenwood Apartments with Gym
Kenwood Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OH
Wilder, KYFour Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity