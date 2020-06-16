9076 Shadetree Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located in a family-friendly, quiet neighborhood in Sycamore School District. It has been completely renovated from top to bottom with fresh paint, refinished hardwoods and new flooring throughout. Updated, fresh and clean bathrooms. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 1/2 bathroom is located in the master bedroom. Walk-out to the fenced-in backyard. Plenty of parking in a 2-car attached garage and a long driveway. This home is incredibly close to downtown Montgomery, parks and schools, and has great freeway access. Moeller High High school located at the entrance of the neighborhood.



-Fireplace inoperable

-Pet-Friendly

-Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

