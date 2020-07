Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS AND ENTREPRENEURS! Move into this top notch free standing one story building for a rock bottom price. Opportunity for anyone with an existing business or those looking to start from scratch. The building gets major drive by traffic on Route 250. You can drive right into the building and unload box trucks at docks. Tow motor ready concrete floors. Everyone gets an office with 3,000 sq ft of office space! The building even has 3 phase power for your industrial needs. Quick and easy 2 min access to highway.Property also available for sale 4150312 MLS ID