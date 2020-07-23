24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH

AL
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Hudson
87 Maple Dr
87 Maple Drive, Hudson, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
850 sqft
Clean and comfortable one bedroom apartment. Full size kitchen, living area. Sun room overlooking patio. Small storage area and first floor laundry. On site parking, convenient location to downtown Hudson.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,052
1020 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
23 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
835 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
4 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
1 Unit Available
River Estates
Woodbine Apartments
2567 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
576 sqft
Woodbine Apartments combines the amenities you want at a price you love, making it an attractive and affordable living community in Cuyahoga Falls. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.

1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY AT 5pm!! Ready for August 1move in! Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
11 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
793 sqft
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$930
920 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,390
832 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
13 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
840 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
113 Units Available
Chapel Hill
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
574 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.

1 Unit Available
North Hill
42 East Tallmadge Ave
42 East Tallmadge Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42 East Tallmadge Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Goodyear Heights
628 Eastland Ave
628 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Spacious one bedroom apartment on the first floor! All utilities included for the first year! Walk into the open floor plan with a large eat in kitchen equipped with both refrigerator and stove and a living area with updated vinyl flooring.

1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1201 sqft
Top floor living! Located in the new Town Center building just North of Tallmadge Circle. Enjoy carefree living in this trendy new penthouse suites.

1 Unit Available
Highland Square
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.

1 Unit Available
Tallmadge Avenue
1300 Bailey Rd
1300 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 212383 Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment. Refrigerator, range and air conditioning included. Coin operated laundry in building. Please call to set up a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 Unit Available
Goodyear Heights
543 Eastland Ave Unit B
543 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Cozy two bedroom unit near the University of Akron - Property Id: 95905 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/543-eastland-ave-akron-oh-unit-unit-b/95905 Property Id 95905 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5943555)

1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
870 sqft
1827 - Robin Deluxe

1 Unit Available
Middlebury
1105 2nd Avenue - 33
1105 2nd Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
Newly updated, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment off of S Arlington Street. Brand new flooring, appliances, and freshly painted. Building is managed by a professional property management company.

1 Unit Available
355 Solon Rd. Unit 405
355 Solon Road, Chagrin Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
630 sqft
Chagrin Falls Condo for rent - Nice 1 bdrm condo unit across from park and Chagrin River. Walking distance to Chagrin Falls downtown. Heat, water and cable are included. Garage is available for additional $20 a month.
City Guide for Hudson, OH

Hudson, Ohio was the first city in the U.S. to launch a community-wide electronic gift card to keep shopping dollars within the town. That fact alone says a lot about what its residents value, but it also speaks to its very New England-esque charm.

One of the oldest cities in Northeast Ohio, Hudson was first settled in 1799, and incorporated in 1837. Its rich history is a source of pride for its residents, who actively work to preserve its heritage, both as a historical area, as well as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The heart of the city is in its historic downtown, with shopping, restaurants and homes that are much older than any of the 22,262 people who live there. One of the city's claims to fame is that it served as a home to famous abolitionist John Brown for 20 years, and his 1842-built home on Hines Hill Road still stands as testament to his contributions toward ending slavery. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Hudson, OH

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Hudson offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Hudson, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

