24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH
Hudson, Ohio was the first city in the U.S. to launch a community-wide electronic gift card to keep shopping dollars within the town. That fact alone says a lot about what its residents value, but it also speaks to its very New England-esque charm.
One of the oldest cities in Northeast Ohio, Hudson was first settled in 1799, and incorporated in 1837. Its rich history is a source of pride for its residents, who actively work to preserve its heritage, both as a historical area, as well as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The heart of the city is in its historic downtown, with shopping, restaurants and homes that are much older than any of the 22,262 people who live there. One of the city's claims to fame is that it served as a home to famous abolitionist John Brown for 20 years, and his 1842-built home on Hines Hill Road still stands as testament to his contributions toward ending slavery. See more
Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Hudson offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.
There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.
If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Hudson, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.
Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.