All apartments in Huber Ridge
Find more places like 5578 Oslo Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huber Ridge, OH
/
5578 Oslo Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

5578 Oslo Dr

5578 Oslo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5578 Oslo Drive, Huber Ridge, OH 43081

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 3 Bedroom Westerville Home - Property Id: 224617

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located within Westerville Schools. Recently renovated, including all new flooring, paint, and cabinets. Open floor plan with spacious living and family rooms. Plenty of yard space with double sliding door leading to back yard. 1.5 car garage with oversized drive way with additional parking pad. Located on a quiet street within a neighborhood. Great location, within 10 minutes of uptown Westerville and Easton.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224617
Property Id 224617

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5578 Oslo Dr have any available units?
5578 Oslo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huber Ridge, OH.
What amenities does 5578 Oslo Dr have?
Some of 5578 Oslo Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5578 Oslo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5578 Oslo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5578 Oslo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5578 Oslo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huber Ridge.
Does 5578 Oslo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5578 Oslo Dr offers parking.
Does 5578 Oslo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5578 Oslo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5578 Oslo Dr have a pool?
No, 5578 Oslo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5578 Oslo Dr have accessible units?
No, 5578 Oslo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5578 Oslo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5578 Oslo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5578 Oslo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5578 Oslo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Upper Arlington, OHPowell, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHJohnstown, OHLincoln Village, OHCircleville, OHLondon, OHOntario, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University