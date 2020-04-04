5578 Oslo Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 04/01/20 3 Bedroom Westerville Home - Property Id: 224617



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located within Westerville Schools. Recently renovated, including all new flooring, paint, and cabinets. Open floor plan with spacious living and family rooms. Plenty of yard space with double sliding door leading to back yard. 1.5 car garage with oversized drive way with additional parking pad. Located on a quiet street within a neighborhood. Great location, within 10 minutes of uptown Westerville and Easton.

Property Id 224617



No Pets Allowed



