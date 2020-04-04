5578 Oslo Dr

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 3 Bedroom Westerville Home - Property Id: 224617
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located within Westerville Schools. Recently renovated, including all new flooring, paint, and cabinets. Open floor plan with spacious living and family rooms. Plenty of yard space with double sliding door leading to back yard. 1.5 car garage with oversized drive way with additional parking pad. Located on a quiet street within a neighborhood. Great location, within 10 minutes of uptown Westerville and Easton.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224617
Property Id 224617
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5631566)