Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

73 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hamilton, OH

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Hamilton
27 Units Available
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
203 Eaton Avenue,
203 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1782 sqft
203 Eaton Avenue, Available 06/19/20 203 Eaton Ave 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/10/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
220 Timber Hill Drive
220 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
220 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/19/20 220 Timber Hill 4BR/2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
214 Timber Hill Drive
214 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
214 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/29/20 214 Timber Hill 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1218 Parrish Avenue,
1218 Parrish Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1314 sqft
1218 Parrish Avenue, Available 06/19/20 1218 Parrish 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/03/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1113 Franklin Street,
1113 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
1113 Franklin Street, Available 07/17/20 1113 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
794 Carriage Hill Lane,
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1646 sqft
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Available 07/03/20 794 Carriage Hill 4BR/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1404 Western Avenue,
1404 Western Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
874 sqft
1404 Western Avenue, Available 06/29/20 1404 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our 2BR/1BA cape cod home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1160 Hunt Avenue,
1160 Hunt Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
920 sqft
1160 Hunt Avenue, Available 06/26/20 1160 Hunt Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1040 Franklin Street,
1040 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$645
667 sqft
1040 Franklin Street, Available 07/03/20 1040 Franklin 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This cute and cozy bungalow home is 2BR/1BA newly renovated with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood and updated

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
812 Sanders Drive
812 Sanders Drive, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1840 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
528 Millikin Street,
528 Millikin Street, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1216 sqft
528 Millikin 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - Come see our Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, has a full basement.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1211 Franklin Street,
1211 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
614 sqft
1211 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Apply today for this cozy 2BR/1BA home for rent on the West Side of Hamilton. This one-story ranch has laminate flooring, mud room from back door, full unfinished basement, large back yard and patio area.
Results within 1 mile of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1194 Beissinger Road,
1194 Beissinger Road, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1275 sqft
1194 Beissinger Road, Available 07/03/20 1194 Beissinger Rd 3BR/2.5BA (Hanover Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop in to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/2.5BA split level home located in Hanover Twp.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
4829 Weber Drive
4829 Weber Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
108 Cole Drive,
108 Cole Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
108 Cole 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield.
Results within 5 miles of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
30 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$729
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Beckett Ridge
14 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Olde West Chester
42 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,095
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Springdale
6 Units Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hamilton, OH

Finding an apartment in Hamilton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

