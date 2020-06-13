/
3 bedroom apartments
77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Groveport
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Madison Mills
1 Unit Available
2700 Millview Drive
2700 Millview Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Recently Updated Single Family home with 2 car garage, deck, shed, three seasons room with vaulted ceiling, and master bath.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5021 Grimm Drive
5021 Grimm Drive, Columbus, OH
This 4- Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you go through the front door is a nice little sitting area. There is also a half bathroom on the main level.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Walnut Heights
1 Unit Available
2770 Beal Drive
2770 Beal Drive, Columbus, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4995 Dimson Drive South
4995 Dimson Drive South, Whitehall, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home! White cabinets and vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and vinyl plank throughout most of the house.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
1631 Dewberry Rd.
1631 Dewberry Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1128 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End,Rent to own $ Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-756-6959 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
972 S. Hampton Rd.
972 Hampton Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
864 sqft
Three bedroom FOR RENT - Welcome to 972 S Hampton Ave. This is a three bedroom house that was just completely remodeled renting for $1050.00.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shannon Green
1 Unit Available
5507 Village Grove Ln
5507 Village Grove Lane, Columbus, OH
5507 Village Grove Ln Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in The Meadows at Shannon Lakes in Canal Winchester!! - You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that boasts 2100 sq ft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Berwick
1 Unit Available
1146 S Roosevelt Avenue
1146 Roosevelt Avenue, Columbus, OH
Berwick home, well maintained with updates including a new kitchen. Lease for a year partially furnished. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shady Lane
1 Unit Available
1202 Huntly Dr.
1202 Huntly Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
912 sqft
Nice 3bed 2bath ranch home in Shady Lane subdivision 43227 - Call for details 614-756-6959 - Owner Financing!!! ITINs accepted 3bedrooms 2bathrooms Ranch Full basement Buy for the same price as renting!! This home is ready for a new buyer
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
3072 Huntington Drive
3072 Huntington Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$989
864 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield area. Call 614-756-6959!!! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield Call 614-756-6959!. Eat-in Kitchen, Newer hard wood floors, Spacious yard. Fridge Must have clean rental history for last 18 months.
1 of 9
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
1639 Burley Dr.
1639 Burley Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HERE IS THE RANCH YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! NO STEPS! THIS HOME HAS A LARGE BACK YARD, PATIO, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW KITCHEN AND 3 MODERATE SIZED BEDROOMS.
1 of 20
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Brice
1 Unit Available
6132 Kensington Glen Drive
6132 Kensington Glen Drive, Brice, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1233 sqft
Groveport schools 3 bed 2 bath one story home. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and new ss appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, goes into laundry room and then garage.
Results within 10 miles of Groveport
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
9 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
15 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$879
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vasser Village
5 Units Available
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Columbus
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Columbus
68 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$4,483
1733 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
South Linden
1 Unit Available
1622 Kohr Place
1622 Kohr Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
(Video https://youtu.be/5krXciPZwDk ) 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 3 bedroom, with basement half double, side by side. Section 8 vouchers only. $950.00 per month, same deposit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
