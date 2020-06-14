Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grove City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Grove City
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Stonebridge
23 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Holt-Alkire
1 Unit Available
4668 Cadmus Drive
4668 Cadmus Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
Available Immediately. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has new flooring throughout and also has a new stove and refrigerator. The lower level has a spacious living room with an eat-in dining area, laundry room, and half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Vasser Village
5 Units Available
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Holt-Alkire
13 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
25 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
2743 Thorndale Avenue
2743 Thorndale Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
785 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom unit with hardwood floors. Has large living room, kitchen with appliances, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Large basement for storage with washer dryer. Also has replacement windows, mini blinds, central A/C. Columbus schools.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Holly Hill
1 Unit Available
3739 Briggs Road
3739 Briggs Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located On The West Side Of Columbus. This Spacious 2 Bedroom Has Hardwood Floors Throughout, Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook Ups.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Vasser Village
1 Unit Available
504 Sheldon Avenue
504 Sheldon Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1064 sqft
Pre Lease the left side of this beautifully updated duplex just east of Merion Village for a Late June-Early July Move In. Relax on your covered front porch overlooking well-landscaped front yard & charming brick street with sidewalks.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Merion Village
1 Unit Available
257 Southwood Ave
257 Southwood Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Beautifully redone property in Merion Village. Well taken care of and walking distance to tons of local businesses. Info: Rent: $1250 Deposit: $1250 Sqft: 1000 Bed: 3 Bath: 1.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Merion Village
1 Unit Available
1409 S Fourth St - 1411
1409 Fourth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1200 sqft
Updated 3 BR townhome in the heart of Merion Village. Enjoy easy commutes to all parts of the city - Nationwide Children's Hospital, downtown, Ohio State University, all freeways.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Brewery District
1 Unit Available
900 S. High St., Unit 2A
900 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1075 sqft
OPEN HOUSE, 6-5-20, 11am-2pm New (2018) 2B/2B apartment available for lease in the heart of German Village / Brewery District. Excellent location, walking distance from many restaurants / bars and shops.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Merion Village
1 Unit Available
106 E Gates Street
106 East Gates Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1472 sqft
RENOVATED & OPEN concept two story floor plan offering UPGRADED chef's Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 42'' cherry cabinets, espresso stained hardwood flooring. OPEN Living & Dining RM.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
German Village
1 Unit Available
222 Thurman Ave., Unit B
222 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Perfect German Village Location - Remodeled 2 Bedroom,/1 Bathroom with bonus storage space, Gated, Private Patio, reserved parking! Next door to all the best restaurants and retail including Fox in the Snow Cafe, Native Juice Bar, Balanced Yoga, W

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Hilltop
1 Unit Available
415 S Ogden Ave
415 Ogden Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. LOOK NO FURTHER..THIS IT! NEWLY RENOVATED, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH, LARGE CORNER LOT, WONDERFUL BACKYARD AND A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
German Village
1 Unit Available
213 Thurman Avenue
213 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1518 sqft
GERMAN VILLAGE -Across from Fox & Snow. Large Condo with Renovated Interior & Beautiful Fenced outdoor & porch.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
German Village
1 Unit Available
228 Thurman Ave
228 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
One bedroom, first floor private entrance apartment in the heart of German village walking distance to many restaurants and shops: Fox in the snow, Thurman Cafe, W Nail Bar, Balanced Yoga etc.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Southwest Hilltop
1 Unit Available
684 Wiltshire Rd
684 Wiltshire Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1529 sqft
WESTGATE Rent To Own/Land Contract.. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth 2 Story. Call 614-756-6959 READY NOW!! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 2 Story, Westgate Area...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grove City, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grove City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

