4185 Maplegrove Drive

3 bedroom, 2 bath with partially finished basement in the heart of Grove City. Great downsizing home! Walk right in to a spacious living space! Subway tile backsplash in kitchen with dining room attached. Partially finished basement has a full bathroom and gives that extra space for storage. Centrally located in Grove City, walking distance to downtown. Fenced in yard with walk out deck from kitchen. Great place to entertain!



$1,250 per month. $40 application fee per adult applicant (18+). $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $1250 due within 48 hours of application approval.



Sorry no pets.



No Section 8.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.