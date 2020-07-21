All apartments in Grove City
Find more places like 4185 Maplegrove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grove City, OH
/
4185 Maplegrove Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:15 PM

4185 Maplegrove Drive

4185 Maplegrove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grove City
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4185 Maplegrove Drive, Grove City, OH 43123

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath with partially finished basement in the heart of Grove City. Great downsizing home! Walk right in to a spacious living space! Subway tile backsplash in kitchen with dining room attached. Partially finished basement has a full bathroom and gives that extra space for storage. Centrally located in Grove City, walking distance to downtown. Fenced in yard with walk out deck from kitchen. Great place to entertain!

$1,250 per month. $40 application fee per adult applicant (18+). $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit of $1250 due within 48 hours of application approval.

Sorry no pets.

No Section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 Maplegrove Drive have any available units?
4185 Maplegrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
Is 4185 Maplegrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4185 Maplegrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 Maplegrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4185 Maplegrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grove City.
Does 4185 Maplegrove Drive offer parking?
No, 4185 Maplegrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4185 Maplegrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 Maplegrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 Maplegrove Drive have a pool?
No, 4185 Maplegrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4185 Maplegrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 4185 Maplegrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 Maplegrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4185 Maplegrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4185 Maplegrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4185 Maplegrove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir
Grove City, OH 43123
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave
Grove City, OH 43123
Broadway Station
3443 Park St
Grove City, OH 43123

Similar Pages

Grove City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrove City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Grove City Apartments with PoolsGrove City Cheap Apartments
Grove City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus