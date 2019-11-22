1306 Burr Ave

Amenities
Burr Ave - Property Id: 153834
(Special Pricing) 1/2 Off first months rent!
Refinished Hardwood Floors
Newly Updated Kitchens
Newer Forced Gas Furnace/Central Air
Painted Unfinished Basements with W/D Connections
Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One to Two Resident Cars
Townhouse (Park View) is $1200/month
Security Deposit is Full Month
Resident Responsible for Utilities
City Provides Free Trash,and Recycling
$150 non-refundable for cats with $20 monthly pet rent$200 non refundable for dogs with $50 a month pet rent
?
?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153834p
Property Id 153834
(RLNE5291494)