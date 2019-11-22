All apartments in Grandview Heights
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

1306 Burr Ave

1306 Burr Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Burr Ave, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Burr Ave - Property Id: 153834

(Special Pricing) 1/2 Off first months rent!

Refinished Hardwood Floors
Newly Updated Kitchens
Newer Forced Gas Furnace/Central Air
Painted Unfinished Basements with W/D Connections
Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One to Two Resident Cars

Townhouse (Park View) is $1200/month
Security Deposit is Full Month
Resident Responsible for Utilities
City Provides Free Trash,and Recycling
$150 non-refundable for cats with $20 monthly pet rent$200 non refundable for dogs with $50 a month pet rent
?

?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153834p
Property Id 153834

(RLNE5291494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Burr Ave have any available units?
1306 Burr Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 1306 Burr Ave have?
Some of 1306 Burr Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Burr Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Burr Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Burr Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Burr Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Burr Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Burr Ave offers parking.
Does 1306 Burr Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Burr Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Burr Ave have a pool?
No, 1306 Burr Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Burr Ave have accessible units?
No, 1306 Burr Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Burr Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Burr Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Burr Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1306 Burr Ave has units with air conditioning.
