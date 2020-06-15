123 Willis Way

Amenities

Available 07/11/20 Available early July! Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home, in sought after Ron Heights at the end of a cul-de-sac, with all the charm just minutes drive to downtown Germantown. Completely renovated with wonderfully re-designed Kitchen with beautiful cabinets, and stainless steel full appliance package including Refrigerator/stove/dishwasher/Microwave. Brand new flooring throughout. Unique Home features a vaulted master bedroom on main floor with ensuite bathroom featuring a tub and stand up shower and dual vanity as well as a huge walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms on the second floor that share a full bath and each have a walk in closet. Perfect for larger families that need more space with some separation. Completely finished basement with an incredible amount of extra space for a bedroom, family room, and office! Vaulted living room with beautiful decorative fireplace and tons of other updates highlight the unmatched upgrades of this home. And all newly painted with warm neutral decor' throughout as well as all new light fixtures. You have to see this one to believe it, please call ASAP for an appointment. This one will not last long! Contact us ASAP for more pictures or a virtual tour!



(RLNE2125098)