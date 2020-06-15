All apartments in Germantown
123 Willis Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

123 Willis Way

123 Willis Way · (937) 477-4832
Location

123 Willis Way, Germantown, OH 45327

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1799 · Avail. Jul 11

$1,799

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2201 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/11/20 Available early July! Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home, in sought after Ron Heights at the end of a cul-de-sac, with all the charm just minutes drive to downtown Germantown. Completely renovated with wonderfully re-designed Kitchen with beautiful cabinets, and stainless steel full appliance package including Refrigerator/stove/dishwasher/Microwave. Brand new flooring throughout. Unique Home features a vaulted master bedroom on main floor with ensuite bathroom featuring a tub and stand up shower and dual vanity as well as a huge walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms on the second floor that share a full bath and each have a walk in closet. Perfect for larger families that need more space with some separation. Completely finished basement with an incredible amount of extra space for a bedroom, family room, and office! Vaulted living room with beautiful decorative fireplace and tons of other updates highlight the unmatched upgrades of this home. And all newly painted with warm neutral decor' throughout as well as all new light fixtures. You have to see this one to believe it, please call ASAP for an appointment. This one will not last long! Contact us ASAP for more pictures or a virtual tour!

(RLNE2125098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Willis Way have any available units?
123 Willis Way has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Willis Way have?
Some of 123 Willis Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Willis Way currently offering any rent specials?
123 Willis Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Willis Way pet-friendly?
No, 123 Willis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 123 Willis Way offer parking?
Yes, 123 Willis Way does offer parking.
Does 123 Willis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Willis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Willis Way have a pool?
No, 123 Willis Way does not have a pool.
Does 123 Willis Way have accessible units?
No, 123 Willis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Willis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Willis Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Willis Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Willis Way has units with air conditioning.
