Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Franklin, OH with balconies

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
4 Units Available
Ashgrove
1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$643
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
9 Units Available
University
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
15 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated April 30 at 08:59 PM
$
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8806 Thomas Rd.
8806 Thomas Road, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
8806 Thomas Rd. Available 08/07/20 Available August 7....

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
430 Fairway Dr
430 Fairway Dr, Springboro, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1812 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - This stunning Bi-level home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath, granite counter tops in this chefs dream kitchen! Also has a 2 car attached garage, with brand new deck.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
2009 Brell Drive,
2009 Brell Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
864 sqft
2009 Brell Drive, Available 08/02/20 2009 Brell Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Check out our Recently Renovated cute and cozy 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
University
915 North University Boulevard,
915 University Boulevard, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
915 North University Boulevard, Available 08/07/20 915 N University Blvd 3BR/1.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
2207 Sherman Avenue,
2207 Sherman Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
692 sqft
2207 Sherman Avenue, Available 07/31/20 2207 Sherman 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
1900 Aaron Dr. - 1980-E
1900 Aaron Drive, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
896 sqft
Carpet (Replaced July 2020)

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
1003 Sorg Place,
1003 Sorg Place, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
1003 Sorg Pl 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - Come out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA, home located in Middletown.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
1911 Monarch Drive,
1911 Monarch Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1240 sqft
1911 Monarch Drive, Available 07/24/20 1911 Monarch Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss out on our Spacious 3BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayfield
1813 Winton Street
1813 Winton Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
1813 Winton Street Available 07/24/20 1813 Winton 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our lovely 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,245
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1762 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Franklin, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Franklin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

