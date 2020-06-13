90 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, OH with balcony
"In the morning I awoke early and experienced that sinking sensation that overcomes you when you first open your eyes and realize that instead of a normal day ahead of you, with its scatterings of simple gratifications, you are going to have a day without even the tiniest of pleasures; you are going to drive across Ohio." (-- Bill Bryson)
This small town offers the best of both the worlds you get to experience the typical provincial life, and you always have the option of driving down to some happening pubs and lounges in neighboring downtown Cincinnati. As it turns out, the small town of Forest Park is not that small after all. It is the third-largest city in Hamilton County, Ohio. Interestingly, Forest Park was one of the many towns that emerged after World War II. Like other such towns, this one boasts impeccable planning and a clear agenda to be a city of the future. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Forest Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.