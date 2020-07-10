/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Fairlawn, OH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
281 Woodhaven Drive
281 Woodhaven Drive, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2057 sqft
Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet.
Results within 5 miles of Fairlawn
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$851
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$963
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
103 South Portage Path
103 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Classic two bedroom apartment in the heart of Highland Square. It features hardwood floors, original fixtures, and a bright sun room at the front, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, a dining room with a window seat and built in shelves.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1667 - Pelican
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1681 - Quail
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1000 sqft
1687 - Quail Deluxe
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1715 - Quail
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
870 sqft
1827 - Robin Deluxe
Results within 10 miles of Fairlawn
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,053
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1161 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$859
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
485 S Kaser
485 South Kaser Drive, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 updated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 82915 Fresh paint, new laminate floors, updated LED lighting. Well maintained 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in a nice quiet neighborhood in Wadsworth OH.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor living! Located in the new Town Center building just North of Tallmadge Circle. Enjoy carefree living in this trendy new penthouse suites.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Heslop Morningview
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
350 Main St
350 Main Street, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
Efficiency upstairs apartment for rent! Bright and sunny kitchen, new carpet. Free heat! Coin operated washer and dryer in basement.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Firestone Park
246 Selden Ave
246 Selden Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Lovely three bedroom ranch style home available on Selden Avenue! This quaint home features wood floors throughout the living room, two bedrooms, and hallway, a carpeted master bedroom, tiled bathroom, and laminate flooring in the kitchen and dining
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.