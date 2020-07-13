61 Apartments for rent in Fairlawn, OH with parking

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Fairlawn Heights
2641 Chamberlain Rd-11
2641 Chamberlain Road, Fairlawn, OH
Studio
$635
344 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This studio apartment is perfect for the person who needs just enough space to relax. It has a fully equipped kitchen just right for the amateur chef in you. One bedroom and 1 bath with ample closet space. Check it out, you'll love it.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Fairlawn Heights
207 Winchester Rd-204
207 Winchester Rd, Fairlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
900 sqft
This adorable one bedroom unit is warm, welcoming haven from the craziness of the outside world. Fully equipped Kitchen is perfect for the amateur chef. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. The only thing it needs is you.
Results within 1 mile of Fairlawn

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
281 Woodhaven Drive
281 Woodhaven Drive, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2057 sqft
Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet.
Results within 5 miles of Fairlawn
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Akron
890 Bye St
890 Bye Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
$700 dep.$700 rent. 2 bed 1 bath first floor of duplex. 2 car garage. T pays e/g/w/s/t

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lane-Wooster
564 Euclid Ave
564 Euclid Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Recently remodeled three bedroom home on Euclid Avenue! This home features carpet, fresh paint, and laminate flooring throughout the first floor, a refrigerator and stove in the kitchen, a first floor half-bath, new carpet in the bedrooms, a second

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Northwest Akron
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Wallhaven
1500 West Market Street
1500 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$780
864 sqft
Nice and Clean 2 bedroom features stove, fridge and dishwasher. 1.5 baths. Walk in Master Bedroom Closet. Dinette. Central A/c Secured Building. Storage space available for an extra 25.00 a month. Garage. Tenant pays gas, elec and a $ 40.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
64 Mount View Ave
64 Mount View Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful Duplex located in Highland Square! Top unit open for rent. 3 bed 1 bath. Serious inquirers please contact Mike. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5867451)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
777 W. Market #2
777 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This modern two bedroom apartment is located in the literal heart of Highland Square in Akron.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Akron
802 Good Park Blvd
802 Good Park Boulevard, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom - 3 bedroom / 1 bath slab home with attached garage and sun room. No basement. Washer and dryer hook up. Eat in kitchen and a dinning area.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Akron
540 Bacon Ave
540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448 Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1258 Meadow Run
1258 Meadow Run, Summit County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Semi modern design throughout home. Open layout design from kitchen over seeing freshly painted living area with faux marble flooring. Living area sliding glass door steps out onto private patio area and own personal garden (if desired).
Results within 10 miles of Fairlawn
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1161 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
112 Units Available
Chapel Hill
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
River Estates
Woodbine Apartments
2567 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbine Apartments combines the amenities you want at a price you love, making it an attractive and affordable living community in Cuyahoga Falls. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Buckingham Gate
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairlawn, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairlawn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

