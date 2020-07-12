Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
38 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$741
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1400 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5926 Janice Drive,
5926 Janice Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1170 sqft
5926 Janice Dr 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - Stop by our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Fairfield close to the Rt. 4 and Ross Rd intersection.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
780 Doris Jane Avenue,
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Available 07/24/20 780 Doris Jane Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1822 Vernon Place,
1822 Vernon Place, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1448 sqft
1822 Vernon Place, Available 07/24/20 1822 Vernon Pl 3BR/2BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Faifield, Ohio.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
108 Cole Drive,
108 Cole Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
108 Cole 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1881 Doral Drive,
1881 Doral Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
1881 Doral 3BR/3BA (Fairfield) - This beautiful split-level home has 3BR/3BA, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, dining room, w/d hookup, spacious living area with fireplace, basement, and 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
Shadow Creek Apartments
7895 Shadow Creek Dr, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1161 sqft
Handsome, air-conditioned units boast washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance in a pet-friendly complex with pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Near Butler County Regional Airport. Short drive to Gilmore Ponds Preserve.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
767 Fairview Avenue,
767 Fairview Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1672 sqft
767 Fairview Avenue, Available 07/17/20 767 Fairview 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful 2BR/1BA, home located in Hamilton had an updated kitchen, dining area, dishwasher, disposal, spacious bedrooms, updated flooring, walk-in

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
961 Bishop Avenue,
961 Bishop Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
961 Bishop Ave 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA home located on the East Side of Hamilton.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
1255 Hooven Avenue,
1255 Hooven Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
1255 Hooven Avenue, Available 08/11/20 1255 Hooven Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
81 Dayspring Drive,
81 Dayspring Drive, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
81 Dayspring Drive, Available 07/24/20 81 Dayspring Dr 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Lindenwald.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,048
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
12 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,303
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
50 York Ave
50 York Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
50 York Ave Available 08/14/20 50 York - 50 York - 3 bedroom 2 car attached garage. Updated kitchen and bath, beautiful hardwood floors and laundry hookup in the basement, Central Air. Please email alliedmanager@outlook.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/17/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
794 Carriage Hill Lane,
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1646 sqft
794 Carriage Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make you dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in.
City Guide for Fairfield, OH

For a city split between Butler and Hamilton counties, Fairfield has slowly gained a reputation for being the home of the largest wine collection in the United States; all thanks to Jungle Jim's International Market.

Fairfield is a medium-sized city in the state of Ohio. With its 42,730 individuals split into ten neighborhoods, Fairfield sits pretty as the 26th largest locale in Ohio. Covering an area of about 54.55 square kilometers, and enjoying an average climate of 75 degrees Fahrenheit, this city has attracted more people in a short time than the news of the Obama presidency. The latest unemployment rate of 5.8%, as of April 2013, has also afforded Uncle Sam a few smiles this year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairfield, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

