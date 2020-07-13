Apartment List
/
OH
/
fairfield
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

36 Apartments under $800 for rent in Fairfield, OH

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$741
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1400 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
767 Fairview Avenue,
767 Fairview Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1672 sqft
767 Fairview Avenue, Available 07/17/20 767 Fairview 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful 2BR/1BA, home located in Hamilton had an updated kitchen, dining area, dishwasher, disposal, spacious bedrooms, updated flooring, walk-in
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
27 Units Available
West Hamilton
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$738
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/24/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
1113 Franklin Street,
1113 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
1113 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Stop out to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
East Hamilton
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
808 Prytania Avenue
808 Prytania Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home. New flooring throughout, new appliances, fenced in yard and garage. 24 month lease.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
New Burlington
2131 Roosevelt Avenue - 4
2131 Roosevelt Avenue, New Burlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Newly updated, spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartment available in Mt.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
1211 Franklin Street,
1211 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
614 sqft
1211 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Apply today for this cozy 2BR/1BA home for rent on the West Side of Hamilton. This one-story ranch has laminate flooring, mud room from back door, full unfinished basement, large back yard and patio area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Hamilton
1182 Goodman Avenue
1182 Goodman Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
836 sqft
NO MONTHLY PAYMENT TILL SEPTEMBER! Make this property your next home! Our rent to own program allows you a path to home ownership! Are you tired of renting? Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down/Low Monthly
Results within 10 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
21 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Lockland
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
College Hill
College Woods
1165 Hill Crest Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this secluded neighborhood tucked into the LaBoiteaux Woods offers one-bedroom units with private entrances and private oversized patios/balconies. Pets are allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4744 Ridgeway Ave.
4744 Ridgeway Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
450 sqft
This cozy space is located on the 1st level of a 2 family home, on a no-outlet street.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
2082 W Galbraith Rd
2082 West Galbraith Road, North College Hill, OH
Studio
$527
500 sqft
Annabell - Property Id: 303454 Welcome to Annabelle's Place Fully Furnished Apartment Community! This community is an all women's veteran apartment community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
White Oak East
2825 Blue Rock Rd 6
2825 Blue Rock Road, White Oak, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Airyknolls - Property Id: 303495 This spacious 1bd. apt. sits in a nice, quiet area which is located near all shopping outlets. This apartment has a nice, large livingroom area along with a diningroom area suited for a small table and chairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Norwood
2216 Lawn Avenue - 09
2216 Lawn Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2216 Lawn Avenue - 09 in Norwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fairfield rents declined slightly over the past month

Fairfield rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairfield stand at $843 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,108 for a two-bedroom. Fairfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fairfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Fairfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,108 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fairfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fairfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fairfield 2 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairfield 3 BedroomsFairfield Apartments under $800Fairfield Apartments with Balcony
    Fairfield Apartments with GarageFairfield Apartments with GymFairfield Apartments with ParkingFairfield Apartments with Pool
    Fairfield Apartments with Washer-DryerFairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairfield Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
    Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KY
    Burlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OH

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
    University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
    University of Dayton