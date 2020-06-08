3728 Southern Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath brick home located in the award-winning Mariemont City School District has undergone a full renovation last year. This home offers an open floor-plan, fenced-in backyard for kids and pets, a garage with a storage shed attached, a basement playroom, and a private master retreat upstairs. Newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop in the kitchen. Hardwood and vinyl floors throughout. The location can't be beat with Mariemont Junior High across the street and quick access to all of the great amenities at Mariemont Square and Oakley Square.



Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/3728SouthernViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,990, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,990, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

