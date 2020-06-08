All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

3728 Southern Avenue

3728 Southern Avenue · (513) 275-7700
Location

3728 Southern Avenue, Fairfax, OH 45227
Fairfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath brick home located in the award-winning Mariemont City School District has undergone a full renovation last year. This home offers an open floor-plan, fenced-in backyard for kids and pets, a garage with a storage shed attached, a basement playroom, and a private master retreat upstairs. Newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop in the kitchen. Hardwood and vinyl floors throughout. The location can't be beat with Mariemont Junior High across the street and quick access to all of the great amenities at Mariemont Square and Oakley Square.

Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/3728SouthernViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,990, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,990, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Southern Avenue have any available units?
3728 Southern Avenue has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3728 Southern Avenue have?
Some of 3728 Southern Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Southern Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 Southern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3728 Southern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Southern Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3728 Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Southern Avenue have a pool?
No, 3728 Southern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3728 Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 Southern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 Southern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 Southern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
