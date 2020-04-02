2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103

Amenities

Beautiful First Floor Condo - This first floor centrally located unit is minutes from WPAFB, WSU, shopping and more. With 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths, a great room and open kitchen, this is a perfect place to call home. Walk in closets in both bedrooms, a kitchen pantry and additional closets are great storage. Appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and water softener.

Pets are not allowed.

Section 8 is not accepted.



The qualifications to rent are:

No evictions or eviction filings

No felonies

Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount

*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*



DaytonRoostRentals.com



If you'd like to see this condo, please call our office Mon-Fri at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com



