Home
/
Fairborn, OH
/
2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103

2335 Pinnacle Court · (937) 427-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2335 Pinnacle Court, Fairborn, OH 45324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful First Floor Condo - This first floor centrally located unit is minutes from WPAFB, WSU, shopping and more. With 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths, a great room and open kitchen, this is a perfect place to call home. Walk in closets in both bedrooms, a kitchen pantry and additional closets are great storage. Appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and water softener.
Pets are not allowed.
Section 8 is not accepted.

The qualifications to rent are:
No evictions or eviction filings
No felonies
Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount
*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*

DaytonRoostRentals.com

If you'd like to see this condo, please call our office Mon-Fri at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4387388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 have any available units?
2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairborn, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairborn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 have?
Some of 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairborn.
Does 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
