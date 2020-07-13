/
apartments under 900
62 Apartments under $900 for rent in Dublin, OH
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Dexter Falls
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
29 Units Available
Don Scott
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Brookside Woods
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Brookside Woods
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Shannon Heights
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$749
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Tuttle West
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Dexter Falls
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1564 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
6 Units Available
Foxboro
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$784
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1067 sqft
Glenmuir is a community of 272 one and two-bedroom garden apartments and two-bedroom townhomes located just off Sawmill Road on Billingsley Road.
Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Don Scott
6486 Reflections Drive
6486 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
864 sqft
This is an oversized one-bedroom apartment near Sawmill and Dublin-Granville Rd. The floor plan has a great flow from the Entry, Kitchen, Dining, and Kitchen areas.
Results within 5 miles of Dublin
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Scioto Trace
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Northwoods
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
957 sqft
Located in Downtown Worthington. Luxury apartments offering updated interiors. Near I-71 and I-315. On-site fitness center, sand volleyball, pool, and large patios. Pet-friendly. Close to Ohio State University.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
6 Units Available
Kendale
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$834
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1078 sqft
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale
4443 Mobile Dr
4443 Mobile Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$835
Spacious, private, green space, great location - Property Id: 225216 Parker Place Apartments has a spacious two bedroom flat with 1 full bathroom and 1/2 bathroom in master bedroom, available now. Water and trash paid.
Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
3333 Bear Pointe Circle
3333 Bear Pointe Circle, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
844 sqft
Welcome to Bear Pointe, an outstanding community of beautiful two bedroom garden-style apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Governours Square
4710 Charecote Ln.
4710 Charecote Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
672 sqft
Inquire via Email for best response. 1-Bed, 1-Bath Spacious and updated. Conveniently located close to 315, bus lines and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Dublin
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
146 Units Available
Tri-Village
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
825 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
5 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$659
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
650 sqft
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Tri-Village
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$729
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$779
430 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
912 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
7 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$895
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Northgate
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
630 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1084 sqft
Set in a wooded surrounding that runs along the edge of the Olentangy you will find Water’s Edge of Delaware, a community you can be proud to call home.
