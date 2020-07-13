Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities basketball court car wash area parking playground putting green bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal package receiving

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Hilliard is a suburban city located on the southwest side of Columbus, Ohio. This is a highly desirable area, prized for its great golf courses and beautiful parks. Hilliard Park Apartments offers beautiful pet-friendly apartments in the heart of this popular community, just a few minutes from the Jack Nicklaus and West Freeways. Convenient to Ohio State University, Dublin, Upper Arlington and all the downtown Columbus area shops, restaurants, museums and theaters.



Golfers will appreciate that Hilliard Park not only has its own putting green, but we are also located roughly halfway between two golf courses – Heritage Golf Club and Raymond Memorial Golf Course. Offering two or three-bedroom townhomes, Hilliard Park is beautifully-landscaped grounds that include a putting green, playground and basketball courts to elegant apartments that feature custom interiors and ample storage space, will make you eager to come home each and ev