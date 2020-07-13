All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

Hilliard Park

Open Now until 6pm
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd · (614) 289-6485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH 43026
Hilliard Green

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5151-09 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 2379-06 · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 2426-23 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilliard Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
parking
playground
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
package receiving
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Hilliard is a suburban city located on the southwest side of Columbus, Ohio. This is a highly desirable area, prized for its great golf courses and beautiful parks. Hilliard Park Apartments offers beautiful pet-friendly apartments in the heart of this popular community, just a few minutes from the Jack Nicklaus and West Freeways. Convenient to Ohio State University, Dublin, Upper Arlington and all the downtown Columbus area shops, restaurants, museums and theaters.

Golfers will appreciate that Hilliard Park not only has its own putting green, but we are also located roughly halfway between two golf courses – Heritage Golf Club and Raymond Memorial Golf Course. Offering two or three-bedroom townhomes, Hilliard Park is beautifully-landscaped grounds that include a putting green, playground and basketball courts to elegant apartments that feature custom interiors and ample storage space, will make you eager to come home each and ev

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 flat fee
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached Garage: $70.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $70/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hilliard Park have any available units?
Hilliard Park has 4 units available starting at $1,004 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Hilliard Park have?
Some of Hilliard Park's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilliard Park currently offering any rent specials?
Hilliard Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hilliard Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilliard Park is pet friendly.
Does Hilliard Park offer parking?
Yes, Hilliard Park offers parking.
Does Hilliard Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hilliard Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilliard Park have a pool?
No, Hilliard Park does not have a pool.
Does Hilliard Park have accessible units?
No, Hilliard Park does not have accessible units.
Does Hilliard Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilliard Park has units with dishwashers.

