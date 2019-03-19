Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
210 W. Union
210 West Union Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
210 West Union Street, Circleville, OH 43113
Amenities
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Small HOUSE near downtown Circleville. Approx 385 square feet - set up as a studio (Larger living room/sleeping area, bathroom, kitchen w/ stove and fridge).
(RLNE4620616)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 W. Union have any available units?
210 W. Union doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Circleville, OH
.
Is 210 W. Union currently offering any rent specials?
210 W. Union isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W. Union pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 W. Union is pet friendly.
Does 210 W. Union offer parking?
No, 210 W. Union does not offer parking.
Does 210 W. Union have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W. Union does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W. Union have a pool?
No, 210 W. Union does not have a pool.
Does 210 W. Union have accessible units?
No, 210 W. Union does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W. Union have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 W. Union does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 W. Union have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 W. Union does not have units with air conditioning.
