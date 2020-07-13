28 Apartments under $700 for rent in Cincinnati, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2560 MADISON RD APT 4 Available 09/07/20 Charming Studio Apartment - 2560 Madison has old world charm located in the heart of Hyde Park. Beautiful gas fireplaces and french doors lead to an elegant sun room, where you can enjoy a quiet moment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Lockland
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated January 14 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5631 Beechmont Apt. 2 Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated January 14 at 12:12pm
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Riverstone Court
5615 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale
603-613 Forest Ave
603 Forest Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
Forest Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mount Auburn
131 Kinsey Ave - 1
131 Kinsey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1 for the school year. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Remodeled 5 years ago with new windows, HVAC, kitchen and bath. Kitchen has over the range microwave. Unit has AC, hardwood floors. Coin operated laundry in the basement.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mount Auburn
131-135 Kinsey Ave - 135-2
131 Kinsey Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
550 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1 for the school year! Larger 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Remodeled 5 years ago with new windows, HVAC, kitchen and bath. Larger kitchen has over the range microwave. Bedroom has ceiling fan.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5
6334 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
NO SECTION 8 and NO VOUCHERS, WE do not accept felonies or evictions of any kind.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Price Hill
833 Seton Avenue - 3
833 Seton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$520
400 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!! One bedroom one bath apartment in 4 family building, owner pays for wifi.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kennedy Heights
6659 Montgomery Road
6659 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Quad Style Apartment. Brand New Luxury Vinyl Tile Throut. New Kit Cabinets. Refrigerator & Oven/Range Stay. Updated Bathroom. New Paint. 2nd Floor Unit. Off Street Parking. Owner Pays Water, Trash & Sewage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3142 Mayridge Court
3142 Mayridge Court, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
SENIOR Building, 55 Years Old & Older ONLY! Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Apartment On 2nd Floor (About 20 Steps To Unit Door). Brand New Carpet, Flooring, Paint, Fixtures & More. Open Floor Plan W/ Huge Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Paddock Hills
977 Debbe Ln 1
977 Debbe Lane, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
Debbe Lane Apartments - Property Id: 254217 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 977 Debbe Lane. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of closet space, on-site coin operated laundry and off-street parking.

1 of 6

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2930 Grasselli Ave 8
2930 Grasselli Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Westwood Apartments - Property Id: 156185 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent located in the Westwood area at 2930 Grasselli Ave.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Roselawn
7761 Stillwell Rd 1
7761 Stillwell Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
1000 sqft
Large One Bedroom - Property Id: 315448 Nice large quiet one bedroom with hardwood refinished floors, ceiling fans, A/C, spacious closets, dine in dining room with equipped kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3115 Durrell Avenue - 7
3115 Durrell Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Re-done and Updated! Large 1 Bedroom apartment with ceramic tile floors! Laundry Facilities on-site. Owner paid heat, water and trash. Accepting Assistance Programs. Secure building. Off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Cincinnati

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4744 Ridgeway Ave.
4744 Ridgeway Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
450 sqft
This cozy space is located on the 1st level of a 2 family home, on a no-outlet street.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3619 Robb Avenue - 3
3619 Robb Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient and Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartment **Strictly Senior Building** **Free Heat and Water** **Only Applicants Over 55 Considered** **Non Smoking** **Vouchers not Accepted** Second floor 1 bedroom apartment located on convenient corner in Cheviot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
White Oak East
2825 Blue Rock Rd 6
2825 Blue Rock Road, White Oak, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Airyknolls - Property Id: 303495 This spacious 1bd. apt. sits in a nice, quiet area which is located near all shopping outlets. This apartment has a nice, large livingroom area along with a diningroom area suited for a small table and chairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Norwood
2216 Lawn Avenue - 09
2216 Lawn Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2216 Lawn Avenue - 09 in Norwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report. Cincinnati rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cincinnati rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cincinnati rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Cincinnati rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Cincinnati stand at $654 for a one-bedroom apartment and $859 for a two-bedroom. Cincinnati's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cincinnati, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cincinnati rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cincinnati has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cincinnati is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cincinnati's median two-bedroom rent of $859 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cincinnati remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cincinnati than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cincinnati.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

