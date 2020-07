Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony microwave internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

This secluded log cabin in the woods offers you a chance to have vacation living all year long! Being offered for rent fully furnished, this charming cabin offers total privacy and requires a 4-wheel drive vehicle to access during winter weather. All appliances including a stacked washer/dryer are included. Tenant is responsible for the electric bill, cable/phone/internet and snow removal. Home is not Metro approved. The length of lease term is negotiable. No pets or smoking permitted. Home is being offered for rent only, it is not available for sale or land contract/rent-to-own of any kind.