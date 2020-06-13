/
weirton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:15 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Weirton, WV📍
3525 Buchanan Way
3525 Buchanan Way, Weirton, WV
3 Bedrooms
$795
1008 sqft
This adorable home on Marland Heights is just steps from the Marland Heights Park.
3604 Orchard Street
3604 Orchard Street, Weirton, WV
3 Bedrooms
$600
1150 sqft
Three Bedroom One Bath Home Downtown Weirton - This single family home is located in downtown Weirton and has three bedrooms, one bathroom and off street parking.
138 Front St
138 Front Street, Weirton, WV
3 Bedrooms
$595
806 sqft
138 Front Street Available 07/01/20 Cozy 3 bedroom single family home located on Marland Heights. 1 Full bath, Full basement Regarding pets: We do allow pets. There is an additional $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Plus an additional $35.
Results within 1 mile of Weirton
762 Brady Ave
762 Brady Avenue, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 762 Brady Ave in Steubenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Weirton
200 Fernwood Rd
200 Fernwood Road, Wintersville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 200 Fernwood Rd in Wintersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1300 Belleview Boulevard - 1
1300 Belleview Boulevard, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Updated Bathroom and Kitchen!!! Enjoy this two story condo with a single car garage. Indoor access to the garage and private laundry area. Master and 2nd bedrooms are on the second floor.
518 Union Avenue - 1
518 Union Avenue, Steubenville, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath. Large Bedroom, Living Room, and Kitchen/Dining area. Off Street Parking and back yard. Storage space and laundry in the basement. Call or email to schedule a tour today!
1409 Sinclair Avenue - 1
1409 Sinclair Avenue, Jefferson County, OH
1 Bedroom
$747
850 sqft
One bedroom One bath apartment home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sizable living area with galley kitchen featuring electric stove and plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Off street parking. Central Air and Heat. Application fee of $30.
815 Broadway Boulevard
815 Broadway Boulevard, Steubenville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1232 sqft
Complete remodeled home beautiful 3 bedroom home.
207 Carlisle Avenue
207 Carlisle Avenue, Mingo Junction, OH
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled home 3 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled home
130 Brady Circle East - C
130 Brady Circle, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with over 1000 sq ft. of living space. Garage included. All utilities included besides electric.
Results within 10 miles of Weirton
801 County Road 41
801 County Road 41, Jefferson County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own or Owner Financing for a longer term. Lots of great potential in this two-story colonial with 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on 2.83 acre lot.
201 Luray Dr
201 Luray Drive, Wintersville, OH
Studio
$4,000
9998 sqft
Renter pays half the property tax, snow removal, and a portion of the water bill. There are 20 parking spaces allotted with more available if needed. Traffic count on 43 is around 8000 a day.
239 Olive Drive
239 Olive Drive, Jefferson County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
3 bed 1 bath complete remodeled home on a double lot. 2 car garage. 3 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled home
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Weirton rentals listed on Apartment List is $660.
Some of the colleges located in the Weirton area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Weirton from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Upper St. Clair.
