st clairsville
19 Apartments for rent in St. Clairsville, OH📍
St. Clairsville Courtyard
171 West Main Street, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$635
St. Clairsville Courtyard is a friendly community that offers 1-bedroom homes at a convenient location in St. Clairsville, Ohio. The spacious homes include energy efficient electric appliances. Our community features on-site laundry and more.
183 West Main Street
183 W Main St, St. Clairsville, OH
Studio
$900
2100 sqft
Formerly law offices, this 2 story office building can be leased at $900/mo per floor including utilities. 1-year lease minimum.
102 East Main St
102 E Main St, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
The beautifully renovated Clarendon Hotel offers high end, fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath apartments in the heart of St. Clairsville, Ohio's downtown. In unit laundry. One parking spot per unit.
501 Trabar Drive
501 Trabar Dr, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Available NOW This 2 BR townhouse offers kitchen with range, refrigerator, disposal, living room, 1 1/2 baths, garage with opener, laundry room with hookup, gas heat, central air, covered back porch, 1 year lease firm, no pets, no smoking, approved
426 Tracy Loop
426 Tracy Lane, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Available NOW is this unfurnished spacious Townhouse that comes equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, private covered back porch, laundry hook up, garage with opener, gas heat, central air, one year lease, no pets, no smoking.
208 East Main Street
208 East Main Street, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1st!!!! This EXCLUSIVE furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit listed at $1,000/mo. The lease would need to be for 1 year and we have a strict pet free/smoke free policy. The deposit is one month's rent ($1,000).
319 Johnet Drive
319 Johnet Drive, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1250 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit is available now! It is a 1250 square ft. apartment just minutes from shopping in St. Clairsville, Ohio. This unit offers laundry hookup, range and refrigerator included. 1 Year lease preferred for the $1000/mo. Rent.
1 North Sugar Street
1 North Sugar Street, St. Clairsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedroom UNFURNISHED RENTAL available in St. Clairsville just minutes from Wheeling, WV. This duplex apartment has a dine in kitchen, plenty of lving space, central location close to St.
Results within 1 mile of St. Clairsville
69907 Barton Road
69907 Barton Road, Belmont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2275 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW is this 4 Bedroom home is located on a beautiful lot with an amazing view.
67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road
67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road, Belmont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Available now is this renovated corporate rental located in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Completely furnished and including all utilities (even cable and wifi!) this 4 bedroom home has queen bed, linens, dressers, lamps and night tables.
67153 Joella Dr
67153 Joella Drive, Belmont County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3200 sqft
Amazing 3-5 bedroom, 2-3 bathroom apartment in Saint Clairsville. (Option to lease 3 bed 2 bath apartment upstairs or entire house: 5 beds, 3 full bath).
Results within 5 miles of St. Clairsville
46851 Red Fox Lane
46851 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Available NOW! By Goodman Apatments in the Richland Commons Community is this NEW Construction apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Quiet and scenic located on National Road (RT 40) in St. Clairsville.
46855 Red Fox Lane
46855 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Details Apt. 34 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.
46810 Red Fox Lane
46810 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
Details 46810 Red Fox Lane, Addison Apt. 32 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent.
67922 Mills Road
67922 Mills Road, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Available NOW! This spacious unfurnished new construction town home offers stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, over sized garage, gas heat, central air, 1 year lease available (6 month
Results within 10 miles of St. Clairsville
355 1/2 Main St Rear Unit
355 1/2 Main St, Bridgeport, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$679
355 1/2 Main Street (Rear Apt.) - Property Id: 209306 NO PETS! No smoking within the leased premises 24 yr. old min. age requirement for applicant Children are permitted Storage area Rear porch 1 yr. min. lease required Rent includes approx.
300 Dekalb St
300 Dekalb Street, Bridgeport, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Wonderful, clean home with 3-4 bedrooms and off street parking. Rooms are all very nice size. Hardwood floors, kitchen with appliances and laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking in the home.
41670 National Road
41670 National Road, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Comes with all major appliances, and water, sewage, and garbage is included in the rent. The Grove is a 48-unit apartment complex in Belmont, Ohio. Our units are all two-bedroom with full kitchen and washer and dryer. Pets considered.
1053 Broadway Street
1053 Broadway Street, Martins Ferry, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available is this totally renovated furnished 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with new furnace, new roof, new washer and dryer, new floors and new cabinetry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for St. Clairsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Clairsville from include Canonsburg, Washington, Steubenville, Cambridge, and Weirton.