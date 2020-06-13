Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 PM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Canton, OH

Finding an apartment in Canton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
5 Units Available
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Lehman
1 Unit Available
1027 17th St NW
1027 17th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
1027 17th St NW, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 7,416 sqft multi-family built in 1939. This property is pet friendly. (RLNE5210244)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Harrison Hills
1 Unit Available
1817 Trinity Place Northwest
1817 Trinity Place Northwest, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
518 sqft
Legends Pointe is located in a serene residential neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, a short drive from the Hall of Fame, highways, and Belden Village Shopping Area in Canton, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Brooksedge
Contact for Availability
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Canton

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5980 Margie Cir SW 210
5980 Margie Circle Southwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
880 sqft
2 bedroom commuters dream in a farm like setting - Property Id: 271147 Bright and airy top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath renovated condo unit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4721 20th Street NW 9
4721 20th Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lord Manor - Property Id: 41306 Nice location just a mile south of Belden village area in Jackson Township with a plain local schools. 1st floor unit with a full bath, refregerator/freezer, electric stove and carport .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
7501-03 Rob St. NW - 7501
7501 Rob Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
896 sqft
Available for immediate move in!!! Charming, Updated, 2bd 1ba ranch unit with attached carport on a quiet residential street in Jackson township. Very spacious unit that has been updated with new paint and flooring throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Canton, OH

Finding an apartment in Canton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

