Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



Life is good when you live at Stratford Lakes! You’ll enjoy coming home to your two or three bedroom apartment home nestled in this quiet community.

Perhaps you’ll spend your free time enjoying the beauty of our three lakes, or maybe you would rather lounge by our sparking pool.



Inside, you will appreciate a fully-equipped kitchen, large closets and a private patio or balcony. Stratford Lakes is a great place to call home. Contact us today for your personal tour!