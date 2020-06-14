Apartment List
88 Apartments for rent in Blue Ash, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Blue Ash renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Blue Ash
15 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Blue Ash
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Ash
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Kenwood
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1937 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12164 First Avenue
12164 First Avenue, Highpoint, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Location, Location, Location - Great schools, quiet street, big back yard. Cute 2 BR house. Recently updated inside. Hardwood floors throughout. Good starter home. Accessible to shopping. (RLNE2421150)
Results within 5 miles of Blue Ash
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,338
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$759
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Landen
18 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Oakley
8 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Sixteen Mile Stand
10 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
32 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,229
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pleasant Ridge
9 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lockland
7 Units Available
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mariemont
1 Unit Available
3871 Beech Street
3871 Beech Street, Mariemont, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Quaint Historic Townhome - Property Id: 31687 Beautifully updated historic townhome. Living room and large eat-in-kitchen on first floor. All hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, storm windows/doors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Madisonville
1 Unit Available
5659 Bramble Avenue,
5659 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1266 sqft
5659 Bramble Ave 3BR/1BA (Madisonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Madisonville, Ohio.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9692 Union Cemetery Road
9692 Union Cemetery Road, Hamilton County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2331 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Bonus Room Home in Symmes Township - Beautiful and Spacious Single Family Home in Symmes Township. Roomy kitchen has modern appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Pleasant Ridge
1 Unit Available
6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5
6334 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
NO SECTION 8 and NO VOUCHERS, WE do not accept felonies or evictions of any kind.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kennedy Heights
1 Unit Available
6265 Rogers Park Place
6265 Rogers Park Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3358 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 2 family in Kennedy Heights with an abundance of charm and original character. Over 1500 sqft!! Original hardwood floors. Large living room, dinning room, and kitchen (dishwasher included). Master bedroom has 2 closets.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
3727 Belmont Street- 3
3727 Belmont Ave, Mariemont, OH
Studio
$695
400 sqft
Adorable studio unit available! This apartment rents for $695 per month and that includes all of your utilities! - Walking distance to Mariemont Square - All Utilities Included - Charming/Quiet Street - Walking distance to Parks and Local Shops! -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Blue Ash, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Blue Ash renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

